Vernon College hosts training on human trafficking for law enforcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Vernon College Law Enforcement Academy will be hosting a free training course on human trafficking for law enforcement on August 4.
The Sexual Assault Family Violence Investigator Course (SAFVIC) runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vernon Skills Training Center on 2816 Central Expressway East and includes a free lunch.
SAFVIC meets the mandated training for the Human Trafficking and Advanced Human Trafficking courses for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
Vernon College is teaming up with Southern Grit Advocacy for the course, a new local non-profit whose mission is to prevent, disrupt and end human trafficking through education and advocacy.
