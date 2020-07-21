WF STEP Grant statistics in for April through June

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police officers worked more than 150 hours from April to June to make our roads a safer place to be.
Numbers came out today for the Wichita Falls Police Department’s third quarter Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).
The largest portion of traffic safety funding from TxDOT is used for STEP projects, which pay for overtime activities by local law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems and intersection traffic control violations.
The WFPD finalized statistics for April through June’s STEP Grant are as follows:
- Adult Seatbelt Citations – 25
- Child Safety Seats – 0
- Intersection Violations – 60
- Speeding – 249
- Distracted Driving (Cell Phones) - 4
- Other Violations – 35
- Arrests – 0
- Vehicles Impounded – 4
- Hours Worked – 157
- Miles Driven – 1326
