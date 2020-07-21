Where to get tested for COVID-19 without insurance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over three million coronavirus tests have been performed in the state of Texas. For some, cost is holding them back from getting a COVID-19 test.
But thanks to places in Wichita Falls, like Community Healthcare Center, that can test you for COVID-19 without breaking the bank.
“We have kind of been able to kind of marshal the resources to be able to get everybody the testing that really needs it at no out of pocket cost to them,” Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare said.
Federal dollars have been able to cover the fee for getting tested for COVID-19, people only have to foot the bill for the office visit.
“Those that don’t have insurance, it won’t be more than $40 but it’s often less then $40,” Patterson said.
At Community Healthcare, you need to be showing symptoms of the virus in order to get a test. Another option for testing is on Friday, at the Disability In Action Office at 4007 Callfield Road, Suite A.
“So we just want to make sure that everybody to be tested so that way they don’t have to worry about the financial burden or going to the emergency room and waiting in line,” LeAnne Baird, independent living specialist II for Disability in Action, said.
Tests at that event will be free, you don't need to be showing symptoms or live in the city.
“So if you’re willing to make that drive we’re encouraging you to come in, get tested, and maybe there is something we can help you with also in the future too,” Baird said.
Testing there will be from 10am to 4pm. You can call 940-264-4007 for more information.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.