Wichita Falls Warriors gain experienced players in NAHL Draft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 NAHL Draft took place today and the Wichita Falls Warriors had the first overall pick.
“We were able to get a good nucleus of experienced players for veteran leadership, as well as first year guys to come in that are going to be able to fill impactful roles for us,” said Warriors Head Coach, Garrett Roth.
Roth says due to the pandemic scouting looked a little different this year.
“It’s been difficult because in the past we have been able to scout players in person, now everything over the last few months has been over video,” said Roth.
Both coaches say the experienced players will be a bonus for the first-year team.
“We have a roster that’s built with a ton of speed, so we are really excited about getting going and being able to compete from day one,” said Warriors Associate Coach, Keenan Kelly.
“We were able to get some size later in the draft,” said Roth. “We know the South Division is very competitive and physical, so we get that mentality of guys that are willing to go in the tough areas and win battles.”
