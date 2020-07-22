Bowie alumnus starts this MLB season as Boston Red Sox closer

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - A Bowie alumnus is starting this Major League Baseball season as the Boston Red Sox closer, according to the Bowie News.
Brandon Workman was previously in the middle relieving pitcher role, but that was expanded last year due to injuries and performance issues among the pitching staff.
Workman earned the coveted closer role near the end of last season for being one of the few consistent pitchers on the team throughout last year.
The MLB season kicks off this week, with Boston competing against the Baltimore Orioles.
This season is shorter with only 60 games however Workman hopes to continue his results from last year.
