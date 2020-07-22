Burkburnett ISD releases guidebook for start of school

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD has released a Return-to-Learn guidebook for parents in light of changes being made due to COVID-19.
The guide details the safety practices and precautions being put in place, how on-campus and virtual learning will be conducted and special education considerations.
It also provides maps for how the process will be handled if staff and faculty members or students become exposed to COVID-19.
The school supply lists for every grade are also included.
The guidebook is available on Burkburnett ISD’s Facebook page. You can read it by clicking here.
