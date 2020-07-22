Carnival coming to Wichita Falls Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Talley Amusements Carnival will be opening its gates from July 23 -August 2 to residents of Wichita Falls and surrounding areas.
The carnival will have to past several safety permit tests, including food concessions and making sure there are enough sanitation stations for guests and employees.
Guests will also be required to wear face masks or face shields the entire time they are at the carnival.
The carnival has also placed markers so guests will practice social distancing while they wait in line for rides.
For more information on The Talley Carnival visit their website by clicking here.
