First United Methodist Church to host blood drive July 31

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First United Methodist Church will be partnering with American Red Cross to hold a community blood drive on July 31.
The blood drive will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 909 10th St. Wichita Falls, 76301, in Fellowship Hall.
The American Red Cross has implemented more precautions to make sure the blood drives and donation centers are safe for donors and staff. Beds are spaced six feet apart and masks are required for all employees, volunteers and donors while in the building.
Blood donors are urgently needed, especially those with blood types O negative, B negative and A negative.
According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (940) 766-4231 or sign up online at by clicking here and using the sponsor code FUMCWF.
