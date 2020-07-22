Hit and Miss Storm Chances into Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A few hit and miss storms will be around into Thursday but the chances of any one place getting wet are only around 20-percent. We’ll remove the rain chances on Friday and possibly this weekend. We are watching a developing tropical system in the Gulf that will impact south Texas this weekend. We’ll have to see how far north that gets for any possible impacts on our weather. For now, we’ll keep it well south of us.