New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 21 new recoveries.
Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Tuesday there have been 18 more positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
The Graham Regional Medical Center in Young County is reporting a total of 223 people have tested positive so far. They’ve also seen a total of 138 recoveries.
The county has had 2,177 negative tests with 51 tests still pending. There have been three deaths and there are four patients currently recovering in the hospital.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting four new cases which brings their total to 27 cases along with 19 recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have a total of eight COVID-19 cases with three new recoveries. 114 of their tests have come back negative and the county no longer has any pending tests.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting five new cases which brings the county’s total up to 42. The county has six active cases and five that are presumed positive. 30 recoveries have been made as well.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has seven active cases and 15 recoveries. The county has seen 22 total COVID-19 cases so far.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting they have 19 active cases and that 10 patients have recovered.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has six active cases with six recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they have a total of four COVID-19 cases. The county has also seen 34 negative tests with two still pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County has had an increase of 4 cases, bringing their total to 50. The county also has seen 10 patients recover from the virus.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has had a total of 90 cases along with 30 recoveries.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Knox County has a total of 17 while Archer County gained one new case for a total of 13. Jack County’s total jumped up by 5 cases for a total of 19.
In Oklahoma, Comanche and Caddo Counties saw larger increases in cases while most other counties saw minimal increases.
