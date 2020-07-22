31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 795

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 21 recoveries.
There are now a total of 795 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 266 total recoveries, 12,662 negative tests and 9 deaths.
There are currently 502 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Eight patients are in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 16 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 8 cases
Still Under Investigation = 5 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 6
20 – 29 = 12
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 6
50 – 59 = 1
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 712: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 753: 40 - 49, stable condition
