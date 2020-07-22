News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Christian School

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Wichita Christian School. Administrators have been keeping their students healthy and active over the summer and preparing for safe, in-class instruction this fall with the latest state guidelines in place.
“Wichita Christian is a private school. We offer a Christian-based curriculum to all of our students in addition to rigorous academics,” elementary principal, Courtney Cummings said. “We offer fine arts. We have sports programs. But most of all, what we like to do is inspire hearts, minds, and souls for successful living.”
Wichita Christian School, like schools across the country, switched to online learning in the spring. But with new guidelines from the TEA and Governor Greg Abbott, they hope to safely resume in-person learning this fall.
“We are definitely going to follow CDC guidelines as close as we possibly can. But at the same time, we want in-person education. We have several different plans at this point that we’re ready to put out there for our families,” secondary principal, Julie Foster said. “We want to provide an education that is safe but at the same time allows for the social and emotional parts of our students. We want them to get to see each other.”
There will be several cleaning and safety measures in place like temperature checks. Teachers and students will be required to wear face masks. Students will remain in the classroom while teachers move from class to class with the exception of science courses that will be held in the science lab.
“Beginning this year, we’re hoping to have our board approve a staggered start for our elementary and secondary students. So that we can facilitate taking temperatures. We’ll have two entry points where we will have staff available to take the temperatures,” Cummings said. “We have waivers that we’re going to ask the parents to sign. And of course, the list of questions, ‘Have you been exposed?‘,‘Are you running a fever?‘, ‘Is there anyone that you’ve come in contact with?”
Each class is going to be a 10:1 ratio. There will be extra staff that will help with sanitizing the building throughout the day as well as overnight cleaning. Passing periods will also be extended so students and staff can sanitize the classrooms. There are open enrollment spots available for this coming school year.
“According to our facility structure and numbers, we can keep a ten to one ratio in our classrooms for just over 200 students. Right now, our enrollment is around 178 so the spots are filling up quickly,” Cummings said.
Wichita Christian School has also been keeping its students active and healthy over the summer with athletic programs provided with social distancing guidelines in place.
“We’ve been able to do pretty much everything we want to do. In the weight room, we’ve been good and outside on the field doing agilities, we’ve been good. When we go [inside] and do volleyball they’re socially distanced. We’ll have a coach hitting to the girls and they’re lined up differently. In basketball, we’ll be one to a goal,” athletic director, Seth Nolan said. “These programs are important because hopefully, they’re learning something that they will take with them for the rest of their lives. I think it’s bringing us closer together as a group.”
For more information on enrollment, be sure to give the Director of Admissions a call at (940) 763-1347 or visit WichitaChristian.com.
