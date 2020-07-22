Procession for fallen Ringgold fireman Thursday

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) - Nocona Firefighters has announced there will procession with fire department apparatus for the fallen Ringgold fireman on Thursday.
The fireman, Duncan Henderson, was killed in the line of duty in a vehicle rollover while serving the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department last week.
The procession will escort his remains from the Ringgold Fire Station to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
Fire department officials are warning drivers to expect delays on U.S. 81 in Ringgold, U.S. 82 to Nocona and Clay Street to Maple Street.
