Project Beat the Odds gives away free backpacks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Project Beat the Odds will be giving away free backpacks on August 1 to help students prepare for the new school year.
The giveaway will be at a drive-thru event at Hirschi High School’s field house parking lot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
They have more than 300 backpacks to hand out but they will be given on a first-come first-serve basis.
