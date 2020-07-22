Suspect sentenced in 2016 Lucy Park shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brandon Gilleland has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a plea deal was reached on Monday.
Gilleland was originally indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of Roger Aliff in 2016.
According to a co-defendant in the case, Gilleland allegedly shot Aliff in the chest and leg before leaving him on a road in Lucy Park where Aliff later died.
Dustin Hoard, who is also facing a capital murder charge in Aliff’s death, is currently awaiting trial in the Wichita County Jail on a one-million dollar bond.
