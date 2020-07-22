We have more storms chances for your Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to be experiencing more chances for rain. We currently have a 20% chance of rain for some isolated showers and storms this afternoon at primarily after 1 this afternoon. The high for today is only going to be about 92 degrees with the winds out of these Southeast about 10 to 15 miles per hour. The low for tonight is going to be 73 degrees with partly cloudy skies and maybe and isolated shower or two overnight tonight. Going into Thursday we have another chance for some showers and storms. We have a 20% chance of those and temperatures are going to remain in the lower 90s. The high on Thursday is going to be about 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. On Friday we don’t have any rain chances and temperatures warm up just a little bit. We will see a high of 96 degrees with a low of 74 degrees and will have mostly sunny skies. Saturday doesn’t look very hot at all. The high on Saturday is 94 degrees. On Sunday rain chances return to the forecast as a tropical disturbance looks to give us rain chances. we will have a high of 95 degrees with partly cloudy skies.