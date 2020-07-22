WFISD 2020 school supply list released

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has released their 2020 school supply list for students.
The list includes basic required supplies for the school year along with a wish list for items school officials are recommending students to have.
The wish list includes hand sanitizer (no methanol, at least 60% alcohol based), note cards, bleach-free wet wipes, tissues, glue sticks, two fine-tip dry erase markers and quart size Ziploc baggies.
School officials say another school supply list may be released at the beginning of the second semester.
More information on the 2020-21 school calendar, school meals and enrollment can be found on WFISD’s Back to School hub by clicking here.
