Wichita Falls City budget nearly complete

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the 2020-2021 budget due date draws nearer, Wichita Falls City leaders now have a better idea of what it is going to look like.
This includes how the pandemic has affected sales taxes and what decisions have to be made.
Wichita Falls City manager Darron Leiker submitted his proposed budget to council members about a week ago. This year’s budget is down about five percent from last year.
“A few months ago, you might recall our sales tax dropped 11 and a half percent, which was about $400,000 immediately we saw reduced from our budget,” said Lieker.
Due to the city’s conservative budgeting and immediate cost-saving efforts, taxpayers shouldn’t feel the impact of the decrease.
“A key component or take away from the proposed budget is it does all this and it keeps the property tax rate the same, so no tax hike is proposed,” said Lieker. “A lot of cities have increased taxes, and or cut services, layoff employees, things like that, simply because of the COVID-19 situation. So, fortunately, we do not have to do that.”
The public works department proposed about a 90 cent increase per month in customer’s garbage bills so that some old equipment can be replaced.
“Our average sanitation is still below where our comparison cities are and while this bump for taxpayers has nothing to do with COVID the department did find itself making some other concessions because of it,” said Russell Schreiber, Director of Public Works.
“We did reduce some of the capital improvement cost to offset the loss as a result of the loss of revenue,” Schreiber said.
The city currently has about 10 vacant jobs they have not filled, saving about a half a million dollars and pay raises have also been put on hold for now.
Public comment on the budget will be on August 18 and the final budget will go to the council for a vote on September 1.
