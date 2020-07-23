Annual defense bill passes Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The annual defense bill passed in congress Thursday.
The bill will directly help service members and their families at Sheppard Air Force Base.
It will go towards giving service members raises as well as setting aside 265-million dollars to improve military housing.
Texas Congressman Mac Thornberry, who this year’s bill was named after, praised the bipartisan effort to get the legislation through despite hurdles.
“There’s a substantial section related to strengthening NATO and of course that makes such a big difference to us at Sheppard with the ENJJPT Program,” said Thornberry.
This year’s defense bill was named after Thornberry as he retires from Congress and as Chairman of the Armed Service Committee.
While he said he is honored, he admitted he was a bit uncomfortable because the bill should focus on the men and women who serve.
