Comanche Casinos using specialized sanitation systems

DEVOL, Oklahoma (TNN) - Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic many businesses have adapted their operations. For Comanche Nation Casinos, they've continued exploring new ways to keep patrons safe.
A state of the art sanitation spray down now happens after guests leave each night. It kills germs on contact in under a minute.
“We have spared no expense in investing in the health and safety of our team members and guests alike,” Sally Hollingsworth with Comanche Nation Casinos said.
Every hard surface gets treated, from machines, chairs, to counter tops. This extra layer of protection adds onto the mandatory masks, temperature checks, shortened hours, and no smoking policies already in place.
“So when they sanitize our casinos, all four of our properties, that’s good for 24 hours then they follow it up that evening with another 24 hours of protection,” Hollingsworth said.
While nothing is fail-proof, it’s these procedures that allow those here to have fun without constantly worrying about safety.
“So we have gone above and beyond any guidelines that have been set out,” Hollingsworth said.
