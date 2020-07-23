Gov. Stitt announces Chief of Staff transition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that his Chief of Staff will transition out of the Stitt Administration effective July 31.
Chief of Staff Micheal Junk is making the change in order to pursue opportunities closer to his family in Tulsa.
Junk has been a part of Gov. Stitt’s team since 2018. Before that he served as Deputy Mayor of Tulsa.
The search for a permanent replacement is already in progress and Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will take over as interim Chief of Staff in the meantime.
The press release can be found below:
GOVERNOR STITT ANNOUNCES CHIEF OF STAFF TRANSITION
OKLAHOMA CITY (July 23, 2020) – Governor Kevin Stitt today announced that Chief of Staff Michael Junk will transition out of the Stitt Administration to pursue opportunities closer to his family in Tulsa effective July 31.
“Michael Junk has been a steady hand that helped guide us through a number of historic challenges throughout my first 18 months in office,” said Gov. Stitt. “The State of Oklahoma is better because of the long hours and tireless effort he has provided, and I cannot thank him enough for his service.”
"It has been the honor of a lifetime working alongside Governor Stitt," said Junk. "I am so proud of what we've been able to accomplish in the first couple years of the Stitt Administration. We have built a great team and set a solid foundation in pushing Oklahoma to become a Top Ten state."
Junk, 36, joined Gov. Stitt's transition team in November 2018 after previously serving as Deputy Mayor of Tulsa. He has continued to reside in Tulsa with his wife, Kathryn, and their three children, including a 14-week-old son born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Commuting between Oklahoma City and Tulsa has been challenging for my family and me," said Junk. "Now is the right time for me to step aside and catch up on some of the moments with my young children that will not last forever."
Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will take over as interim Chief of Staff upon Junk’s departure. The search for a permanent replacement is currently underway.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.