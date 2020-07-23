Hot and Humid

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are going to be hot and the humidity is going to be very high. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the middle 90s with high humidity making it feel more like 100 or higher. There may be a few hit and miss showers around on Friday but any chances we see this weekend look very small.
Tropical Storm Hanna is developing in the Gulf. This is headed toward south Texas and there’s a chance it could become a hurricane as it makes landfall on Saturday near Corpus Christi.
