Isolated storm chances exist today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Thursday we are going to have another 20% chance for some isolated scattered showers and storms. These will be typical summer time showers and storms so we are Not anticipating any severe weather with the storms. The high for today will be 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies the wind will be out of the southeast at about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 75 degrees. Then on Friday we will have a high of 96 degrees but no rain chances we look to get rid of our rain chances for few days. Looking ahead to the weekend it is going to be warm but not unbearable. We will see a high of 95 degrees on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and that continues over into Sunday with only a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. On Monday we will have mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees but a little disturbance comes into Texoma. And gives us another 20% chance of rain. And those rain chances will continue over into Wednesday but Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the next 7 days with a high of 97 degrees.