Lawton woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the neck on Wednesday.
According to police, Terralyn Whalin was involved in an altercation with her boyfriend at a home near 63rd and Oak when she allegedly stabbed him in the neck.
The victim went to Southwestern Medical Center in a personal vehicle before being flown to OU Medical Center for further treatment.
Police say Whalin was taken into custody after detectives were called to Southwestern and began their investigation.
Her boyfriend was treated and released from the hospital.
