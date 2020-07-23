5 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 800

July 23, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:48 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 5 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 7 recoveries.

There are now a total of 800 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 273 total recoveries, 12,799 negative tests and 9 deaths.

There are currently 504 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. Eight patients are in critical condition.

There is good news today, there are only 5 new cases to report! There are 16 current hospitalizations and 7 new recoveries. 

New Cases

Contact = 0 cases

Close Contact = 0 cases

Community Spread = 1 cases

Still Under Investigation = 4 cases

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 0

50 – 59 = 1

60 – 69 = 0

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition 

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition

