One new Allred employee tests positive for COVID-19, total now 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new Allred Prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases at the prison up to seven with five of those cases still being active. 144 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that nine people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and two employees have recovered from the virus.
There have been over 151,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 13,530 coming back positive. There are 94 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 47,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 2,881 coming back positive. There are 12 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
