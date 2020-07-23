One new MSU Texas staff member tests positive for COVID-19

July 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reports one more staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 10 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Thursday just after 5 p.m., says the patients are made up of five faculty/staff members and five students. Two students have recovered, leaving eight active cases.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

You can view MSU Texas’ Return to Campus plan by clicking here.

