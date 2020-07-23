Private religious schools still following guidelines despite attorney general’s letter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Attorney General sent a letter to schools late last week, reminding private religious schools that they are religious institutions first, and therefore do not need to follow federal or Texas Education Agency guidelines for reopening next month.
Despite that option, those institutions in Wichita falls are still planning to follow those guidelines.
“Just because we can be exempt from some of those mandates and some of those standards does not mean that we are not going to follow the guidelines to safely educate our students and keep our staff healthy and safe as well,” said Courtney Cummings, the elementary principal at Wichita Christian School.
At Wichita Christian School, desks will still be set six feet apart and class sizes limited to ten students per teacher. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in classrooms. Cummings said her team has been working to figure out scattered arrival and dismissal times for different grade levels.
“We’ve been working through CDC guidelines, TEA guidelines, our national governing body for our accreditation is the National Christian Schools Association and we’ve worked with their guidelines,” she said.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s letter said any attempt from local health officials to restrict religious instruction violated the Texas Religious Freedom Act, and that the Texas Education Agency’s guidelines applied primarily to public education.
Cummings said the biggest thing the letter did was give more authority to private institutions.
“Really what the attorney general’s mandate did for us is it gave us the ability to best meet the needs of our students and our families in our environment,” she explained.
It’s something the TEA and Governor Greg Abbott have been pushing for months.
“This is going to be a local-level decision,” Governor Abbot said, “but there will be great latitude and flexibility provided at the local level.”
With less than a month until school starts, Cummings said the biggest thing is ensuring students have the chance to learn in-person.
“They thrive in an environment where they can get that connection,” Cummings said.
Wichita Christian School’s first day of school is August 13, 2020.
