Ringgold Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief laid to rest today

Nocona,Texas (TNN) -On July 16 a Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, Duncan Henderson died after his vehicle rolled over on the way to a grass fire.
Henderson, 65 had only been with the department for five years before his untimely death.
Today The Ringgold Fire Department honored him in a procession, were fire fighters,family, and residents all came to say their final good byes.
The fire department also celebrated Henderson by naming one of the station’s fire engines “Duncan Kitten” in his honor.
“Duncan’s goal as a volunteer fire fighter was to help make the community a safer place to live and a better place for the community” said Jack Simpson, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department Chief.
Those who worked with and knew Henderson says he will be greatly missed, and always remembered for his hard work and dedication to the community.
