Vernon residents hope protest to remove Confederate statues will lead to change

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a mostly peaceful protest earlier this week, a group in Vernon is ready to talk with the city and Wilbarger County about why a Confederate monument that sits on the courthouse lawn should come down.
“Equality has to be across the board. And that’s something that is our constitutional right. And that’s something that we will exercise until we see it until we see change,” said Darien Williams.
Three childhood friends came together to create the group Black Lion Pride Vernon and the first mission to remove the Robert E Lee statue from the courthouse lawn.
“I’m glad that we live in a country where we have freedom of speech, and that individuals have the right to protest peacefully. I’m very proud of that,” Mayor Pam Gosline said.
While there were no injuries reported the protest was not without incident.
“One of our protesters was struck by a vehicle and at that time, tempers did flare a little bit. The guy was apprehended, we’re going to look into following up on the charge that he got. Other than that, the protest was the overall success. We got our message. Reach out. And we spoke to the people who wanted to speak to us,” said Williams.
“We’re not always all going to agree. That’s life, that we respect each other. Respect each other’s opinions. You talk about it. Let’s come up with a solution,” Gosline said.
“It may take a while. And we expect that. But we this is what we signed up for,” said Williams.
When and if something will happen with this statue, that is up to the county judge.
