Vernon ISD facing virtual learning obstacles

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon ISD is less than a month away now from the start of school. As they tackle how to not only bring students safely back into the classroom, district leaders said they’re also having to figure out how to get remote learning available to a primarily rural community.
“That’s all we really talk about is if this drags out,” said JJ Oznick, a Vernon ISD school board member, “how are we going to keep it going?”
In March, the school district turned to homework packets each week to help get work to students who do not have wifi or a device they can use.
As school prepares to go back in-person, though, virtual learning will have to be an option.
“Now we’re seeing where our faults and weakness are in that, and we’re working to correct them at this just because we see for the foreseeable future we’re going to have to offer both,” said Oznick.
Superintendent Jeff Byrd says the district looked into providing hot-spots around town but the amount they would have needed would have interfered with the major highways passing through Vernon.
“Even if we could provide internet access, we’ve got students over in the wagoner ranch area live 20 miles from--lack of a better term--civilization,” he said.
Over 900 of the 2,000 students responded to a survey sent out by the district earlier this month. Of those, 15-20-percent plan to go remote this school year.
To assist with that Vernon ISD is also trying to secure enough Chromebooks so every student and teacher has one.
It’s a goal almost every district across the country is trying to accomplish right now.
“We’re scrambling to find any Chromebook, tablet or anything that’s out there to provide to the students,” explained Oznick, “and then on top of that you’re having to figure out how many can we buy? How many can we afford?”
“The full circle we come back to: even if we provide tablets or devices, if they don’t have internet access at home we’re right back where we started,” added Superintendent Byrd.
With such a rural population, Superintendent Byrd said some students might be limited to only one option.
“Our preference as a district and administrative team is not to provide packets,” he said, “but that simply may not be an option for some of our students.”
Superintendent Byrd added if the district does have to packets, he’ll have to work the Texas Education Agency to figure out how to the district will receive funding and hopes to have an answer before school starts.
