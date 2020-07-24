Backdoor Theatre asking for volunteers for Saturday work day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Backdoor Theatre will be holding a work day Saturday to clean up everything that was compromised by flooding due to a water main break.
The theatre is looking for 10 to 15 volunteers who are 18 years or older to help out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Theatre officials are asking volunteers to bring their own masks and to wear closed-toed shows along with clothes they don’t mind getting dirty.
Volunteers can expect to be lifting, carrying and hauling items.
To sign up as a volunteer, leave a comment on their Facebook post by clicking here.
