Businesses continue to push through the COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Having a business can be hard, especially during a pandemic but imagine opening one during a time like this.
Stone Oven Downtown says their business is their legacy and they are doing everything possible to keep it.
“We don’t want to have to shut down, even if we’re having a slow day we will stay open and we will try to be consistent.” said Angel Rodriguez, daughter of Stone Oven owner Dan Rodriguez.
Like most restaurants, they have started offering curbside and delivery to make their business as accessible as possible.
While others have have actually started businesses like Leo’s Fish & Chicken Shack, which has only been open for a week.
Not only have they provided jobs but they also have provided inspiration and hope to those in the community.
The owners say they are also in need of more employees. To apply, call Delize Smith, Leo Fish & Chicken Shack General Manager, at (940) 224-4341.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.