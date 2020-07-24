Deadline to register for Texoma Gives nears

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Gives, it’s less than 50 days away and nonprofits wanting to participate have just a few more days to register.
This year’s event means so much more, with the coronavirus causing many fundraisers to cancel.
“The virus has really kind of put a damper on everything we’re trying to do,” Steve Halloway with Base Camp Lindsay said.
For Base Camp Lindsay, who’s completely renovating a property into housing for homeless veterans, they will use the funds for a new roof.
“Each panel is $75, if we don’t get enough of those whatever we raise else wise we’re going to put toward that roof because we’ve got to get that done. You know everything else is secondary to that roof,” Halloway said.
Base Camp joins over 170 organizations already registered for this year's Texoma Gives.
“These nonprofits have an amazing story to tell this year. Some of the things they are doing in our community, they are being innovative, creative,” Lindsay Schaffner, President of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, said.
The Children’s Miracle Network and the United Regional Foundation helps families when they need it the most.
“It helped our patients in the transition clinic who don’t have money for medications or rides to doctor appointments or maybe they don’t have diabetic supplies and they need that,” Noel Filer, director of the United Regional Foundation, said.
Every dollar raised for these organizations, stays in the community. “This is the perfect way that they can reach out to their donors without having the expense of the event or the exposure really, right now it’s the major thing,” Schaffner said.
Nonprofits have till July 31st to register for Texoma Gives, then we’ll be looking ahead to this day of generosity on September 10th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.