Four new Allred employees test positive for COVID-19, total now 11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Four new Allred Prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases at the prison up to 11 with seven of those cases still being active. 221 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that nine people are listed under “medical isolation” and that one offender and four employees have made recoveries.
There have been over 154,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 13,601 coming back positive. There are 98 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 48,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 2,939 coming back positive. There are 12 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
