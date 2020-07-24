Isolated showers and storms are possible again Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -We finally made it to Friday y’all, and we’re going to see more shower chances today. Isolated popup showers and thunderstorms are going to develop once again this afternoon. The high for today is going to be 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead to the weekend for Saturday we are going to continue to see mostly sunny skies, and we don’t have any rain chances for Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies with the winds out of the southeast at about 10 miles per hour. Then looking ahead to Sunday we will see temperatures around 96 degrees for the high with partly cloudy skies, but still no rain chances. We will see 96 degrees on Monday with partly cloudy skies and the winds out of the South about 10 to 15 miles per hour. Our rain chances return on Tuesday when we have a 20% chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.