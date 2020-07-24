Jenga and Tag are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Connie Marshall with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Jenga and Tag.
Jenga and Tag are heeler-lab mixes and have six other siblings also up for adoption.
Both of these cute puppies are nine weeks old.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
