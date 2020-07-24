New COVID-19 cases reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More COVID-19 cases have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also seven new recoveries.
In Young County, three new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed by Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin.
The Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 234 COVID-19 cases with 158 patients recovering.
The county has had 2,248 negative tests with 59 tests still pending. Five patients are currently recovering in the hospital.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting one new case which brings their total to 28 cases along with 20 total recoveries.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting they have a total of nine COVID-19 cases with three recoveries. 116 of their tests have come back negative and three tests are currently pending.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting two new cases which brings the county’s total up to 44. The county has seven active cases and five that are presumed positive. 31 recoveries have been made as well.
In Clay County, Judge Mike Campbell is reporting the county has four active cases and 18 recoveries. The county has seen 22 total COVID-19 cases so far. Two tests are also pending.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting they have 25 active cases.
They’re also reporting Hardeman County has six active cases with nine recoveries being made.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they have a total of four COVID-19 cases. The county has also seen 36 negative tests with none current pending.
Haskell Texas USA is reporting Haskell County has had an increase of 4 cases, bringing their total to 50. The county also has seen 10 patients recover from the virus.
They’re also reporting the Rolling Plains Detention Center in Haskell has had a total of 90 cases along with 30 recoveries.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Knox County has a total of 18 while Archer County gained one new case for a total of 13. Jack County’s total jumped up by four cases for a total of 23.
In Oklahoma, Comanche and Caddo Counties saw larger increases in cases while most other counties saw minimal increases.
