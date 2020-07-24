8 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 808

July 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed new eight COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 34 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 808 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 307 total recoveries, 13,003 negative tests and 9 deaths.

There are currently 475 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition.

New Cases

Contact = 1 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 2 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 1

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 3

50 – 59 = 0

60 – 69 = 2

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 367: 80+, stable condition

Case 375: 80+, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 490: 80+, stable condition

Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 632: 40 - 49, stable condition

Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 643: 60 - 69, critical condition

Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition

Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 773: 40 - 49, critical condition

