8 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total cases now at 808

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed new eight COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 34 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 808 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 307 total recoveries, 13,003 negative tests and 9 deaths.
There are currently 475 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 1 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 3 cases
Still Under Investigation = 2 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 1
20 – 29 = 1
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 3
50 – 59 = 0
60 – 69 = 2
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 215: 80+, stable condition
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 367: 80+, stable condition
Case 375: 80+, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, critical condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 490: 80+, stable condition
Case 525: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 588: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 632: 40 - 49, stable condition
Case 637: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 643: 60 - 69, critical condition
Case 653: 30 - 39, critical condition
Case 682: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 773: 40 - 49, critical condition
