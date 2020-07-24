3 new COVID-19 deaths in Young County, total now 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Young County by Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin.
This brings the county’s total deaths up to six.
Dr. Martin also confirmed the county has seen 11 new positive cases in the past two days.
He also said the all of the patients who have died had multiple other medical conditions, with five of them coming from a long term care facility. The first death was early on in the pandemic from New York.
Four out of the other five were elderly and the one remaining was younger but on a chronic ventilator and had multiple medical problems.
The Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting the county has seen a total of 234 COVID-19 cases with 158 patients recovering.
2,248 tests have come back negative while 59 are still pending.
