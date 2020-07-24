News Channel 6 City Guide: Cars & Stars Car Show in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re giving you a preview of an upcoming event that takes place on the largest downtown square in America.
The Cars & Stars Car Show is taking place Saturday, August 1, on the downtown square in Graham. Registration begins early Saturday morning. But the fun is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is free to the public. Click here for event information.
Co-founder, Branden Cornelius said a friend approached him ten years ago about putting on a car show for their community.
“I thought, ‘Well, okay.' [It] sounds like a good idea, at the time,” Cornelius said.
Since then, the event has grown to include a burnout competition, which is taking place on Friday, July 31, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and so much more. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a lot of entertainment, unlike in previous years. But masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be encouraged.
“We’ll have music, [...] We will have a few children’s activities. And keep in mind we will be practicing social distancing so everything will be safe,” Cornelius said.
There will be cars of every kind at the 10th annual Cars & Stars Car Show. They’ll be parked around the downtown square for your viewing pleasure.
“We’re expecting somewhere between 250 to 300 cars. The more the merrier,” coordinator, Daniel Sinyard said.
There is still time to register your vehicle or register as a vendor. All you have to do is head to GrahamCarsAndStars.org and click on the registration or vendor booth tabs and fill out the online forms.
Every year, the money raised by this event is given to a local cause. This year, the money is going towards a local family.
“All of the proceeds are going to go to #JamesStrong. [It’s for] a little boy here that has had cancer and has been in remission,” Cornelius said.
For more information about the 10th annual Cars & Stars Car Show, head to GrahamCarsAndStars.org or to the event Facebook page.
