CORRECTION: LPD says man who left scene of crash was not related to victims

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon.
It happened at 38th and Cache Road when one vehicle was heading east on Cache Road and failed to stop at a red light at 38th.
It then hit a semi head-on, causing the car to spin and hit another vehicle.
Police say the driver then got out and ran off, leaving a family friend and her three kids in the car.
They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, Cody Archilita, then showed up at a hospital and was arrested by Lawton police.
Story was updated to reflect correct information from the Lawton Police Department
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.