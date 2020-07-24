Rider High School student fights for his life after car accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls family, along with much of the community, continues to spread love and hope for a 16-year-old involved in a car accident Monday evening.
Kaleb Honea, a member of the Rider High School football team is now at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, fighting for his life after his car collided with an 18-wheeler just outside of Wichita Falls.
“If they come back and say it’s still the same, the plan is still for us to do everything in our power for Kaleb to get to help other people in the world and get to hopefully love, breathe, see and feel through somebody else,” said Kaleb’s mother Amanda Bolding.
“I want to have hope that some miracle can happen, so actually we just got done talking about seeing what our options are and reevaluating them before we do anything drastic,” said Kaleb’s father Bryan Honea.
Kaleb's parents say he has moved his head twice today, giving more hope.
“I don’t know if it’s a reflex or not,” said Bolding. “My mommy heart wants to say it’s not, but there’s somebody in a hospital somewhere waiting on a miracle and the reality is I’m probably staring at their miracle right now.”
Amanda says her plan for Kaleb has always been for him to do whatever he can for the world.
“He’s just the most giving person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Honea.
There will be two blood drives held in Kaleb’s honor. This Tuesday the 28th at Champions Clinic, and August 3rd hosted by Frank & Joe’s Coffee House.
