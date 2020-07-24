Rotary International donates to WF Area Food Bank, United Regional

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rotary International has handed out grants to help out during the pandemic.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got $7,500 and United Regional got more than $11,000 to get food and personal protection equipment.
“Food banks obviously are getting money for food,” said former District Governor Larry Petrash, Rotary International district 5790, greater Wichita Falls area. “There’s been approximately a fifty percent drop and a bigger demand as a result a bigger demand for food. And then obviously the personal protective equipment in the hospitals is a big area and so this money will go to offset some expenses or extra expenses as a result of COVID-19.”
Those grants were part of a global partnership between Rotary Club Districts in Texoma and Australia.
Many North Texas food banks have had at least a 50 percent increase in demand for food since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tarrant County Food Bank and the Food Bank of West Central Texas in Abilene were also recipients.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.