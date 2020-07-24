Snickers is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman from the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Chris Horgen to talk about Snickers.
Snickers is almost 8 weeks old and is a cute little kitten full of energy and curiosity.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re working by appointment only at this time.
The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian. Any other animals in your home are required to be spayed or neutered and microchiped as well.
If you’re interested in adopting, you can set up an appointment by calling (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
