TEA reopening guidelines put into practice at WFISD’s summer school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While the start of school is less than a month away for the Wichita Falls ISD, students have already been back in the classroom.
The district’s summer school program just finished its third week, and the Texas Education Agency’s guidelines are being put into practice.
“There is a new normal, but this is our reality that we have to live with,” explained Dr. Peter Griffiths, the district’s associate superintendent, “and we have to adapt to our new reality because school must continue.”
That new normal is students in masks at desks that are six feet apart. The hallways of Southern Hills Elementary are now marked with neon duct tape. Students are able to attend class live from their homes.
“We’re starting to see if this could work, and we realize yes, it will work,” he said.
WFISD has been planning since May how to safely welcome back students to the classroom for summer school. Ashley Lamb, the summer learning principal, said the guidelines have made the days longer but are necessary for students to be there.
“It’s just a lot of parts working together to make this run smoothly,” she said.
Every Monday, students are verbally screened to make sure they are not presenting symptoms before entering school. Everyone gets their temperature checked, and teachers work with students to make sure they are properly washing their hands and using hand sanitizer before coming into the classroom.
While there are less than a hundred kids on campus for summer school, Dr. Griffiths said all of these new protocols are making an in-person Fall 2020 seem attainable.
“We felt like we have to do this because school has to move forward,” he said, “we have to get this done.”
“You’re thinking ahead to the fall and when we have more students here and how is this going to look when we have the majority of our possible families here on campus, and you’re constantly tweaking your thinking and ideas and strategies for how to make that work,” added Lamb, “but it’s very exciting.>
Dr. Griffiths said even with staff and students following the rules while on campus, it will be what happens off-site that makes a difference this next school year.
“We can control our campus. We can control the sanitation. We can control kids wearing masks. We can control those aspects. What we can’t control is behaviors after school, when kids go back home,” he explained.
“If we’re coming with a positive attitude and a willingness to be flexible because it’s going to look different. But trusting our school staff, our school leaders, that is huge,” added Lamb.
WFISD’s first day of school is August 20. The district is expected to release it’s fall re-opening plan on July 30.
