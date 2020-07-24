United Regional listed as a top maternity hospital by experts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional has made it’s way onto a list of the top maternity hospitals in the nation.
The list was put together by Newsweek and included United Regional with 230 other hospitals across 36 states.
Newsweek said their panel of national experts focused on standards for excellence in maternity care.
These standards include achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies.
You can check out the full list on Newsweek’s website by clicking here.
