Base Camp Lindsey gives free food to homeless with Stand-Down event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Base Camp Lindsay’s Stand Down event provided food, bedding, clothing and a hot meal, to those struggling with homelessness.
“We want them to know that if they need help come to us we’re going to do what we say and we’re going to make sure their needs are met we don’t want to let anybody down.” said Kris Delagarza Board Vice Chair Base Camp Lindsey.
The non profit organization helped at least 40 homeless mean and women with it’s Stand Down event and they plan to do even more.
They plan to renovate a former nursing home and turn it into a facility where veterans can live and thrive.
However the building is in disrepair, it needs a new roof, plumbing, and electrical in order to make it suitable for the veterans.
To find out how you can donate to Base Camp Lindsey go to their Facebook page.
