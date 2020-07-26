Wineries are fighting to open back up for business during Covid-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Like most small businesses that have been effected because of COVID-19 wineries and vineyards are surprisingly no different.
They fall under Governor’Abbott’s mandate for bars, which are closed because they both sell alcohol.
“Right now we’re okay but sitting here six months from now I don’t know if I can say that i will not be sitting here a year from now we just can’t last that long” said Scott Poenitzsch President & CEO of Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery.
Both Scott and Mark Rogers owner of Marker Family Cellars have been working with The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commissions, in the hopes of creating separate regulations for wineries.
Even though neither business is open for wine tasting they are still offering curbside pickup and delivery.
