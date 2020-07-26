YOC host annual clean up day to prepare for renovations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Youth Opportunities Center held it’s annual clean up day, were people in the community came out to help prepare the building for upcoming renovations.
The Black Lives Matter Group and a few churches helped remove old pianos, and supplies so that the center can utilize more space for youth programming.
The YOC has dance and art classes, which are focused on helping children in the community learn how to turn their talents into careers.
To find out how to donate to the Youth Opportunities Center contact YOC Executive Director Madeline Chappell at 940-923-4727 or visit their Facebook page.
